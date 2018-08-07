West Bancorporation (WTBA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

West Bancorporation opened at $24.35 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.85. West Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.32 million during the quarter. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 15.09%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $476,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $551,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the period. 32.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.