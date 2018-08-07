Wesco Aircraft (WAIR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Wesco Aircraft in a research note on Monday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Wesco Aircraft from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wesco Aircraft from $7.30 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.90.

Get Wesco Aircraft alerts:

Shares of Wesco Aircraft traded up $1.25, reaching $13.20, on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,525. Wesco Aircraft has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Wesco Aircraft had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $410.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Wesco Aircraft will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wesco Aircraft in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Wesco Aircraft during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wesco Aircraft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of Wesco Aircraft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Wesco Aircraft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wesco Aircraft

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in the North America and internationally. Its services comprise traditional distribution, management of supplier relationships, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management services, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics programs, and point-of-use inventory management.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Wesco Aircraft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesco Aircraft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.