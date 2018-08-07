Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137,612 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $227,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROK. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2,454.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 395,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,832,000 after purchasing an additional 379,662 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 17,669.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 345,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 343,677 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,120,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,025,000 after purchasing an additional 227,226 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $35,385,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $30,106,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

In other news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $894,054.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,000,204.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Theodore D. Crandall sold 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.34, for a total transaction of $1,036,552.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,833 shares of company stock worth $2,193,358 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation opened at $179.48 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 1.93. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $155.81 and a 1-year high of $210.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 48.24%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 54.44%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

