Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,159,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,026 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.79% of XPO Logistics worth $216,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,072,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,477,000 after acquiring an additional 479,925 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,829,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,308,000 after acquiring an additional 37,722 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,328,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,259,000 after acquiring an additional 227,924 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,060,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,236,000 after acquiring an additional 26,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 704.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 700,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,359,000 after acquiring an additional 816,908 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Shares of XPO Logistics opened at $101.43 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. XPO Logistics Inc has a 52 week low of $54.34 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

