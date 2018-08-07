Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $258.69 Million Holdings in Aetna Inc (AET)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,409,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388,015 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.43% of Aetna worth $258,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AET. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aetna by 263.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aetna during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Aetna during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Aetna by 143.9% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aetna during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aetna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aetna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Aetna from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Aetna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.38.

Aetna opened at $188.73 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Aetna Inc has a one year low of $149.69 and a one year high of $194.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. Aetna had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Aetna Inc will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 24th. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

About Aetna

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

