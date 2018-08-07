Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9,097.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 138,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 136,821 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $95.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.66. Microchip Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.33 and a twelve month high of $104.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.80 million. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $439,310.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,964.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $215,913.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

