Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 74,200 Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 74,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,836,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,511,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,918,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,286,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group opened at $24.51 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $911.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.70 million. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 7.60%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses.

