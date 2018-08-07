Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $937,000 Stake in Belmond Ltd (BEL)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Belmond were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Belmond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Belmond by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 307,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 209,119 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Belmond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $517,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Belmond by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 43,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Belmond by 24.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18,271 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Belmond in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Belmond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Belmond from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Belmond opened at $11.35 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Belmond Ltd has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 94.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Belmond (NYSE:BEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Belmond had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $89.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.92 million. research analysts anticipate that Belmond Ltd will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belmond Ltd. engages in the hotel and travel businesses. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned, invested in, or managed 36 deluxe hotels and resort properties in the United States, Mexico, The Caribbean, Europe, Southern Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia; 1 stand-alone restaurant in New York; 7 tourist trains in Europe, Southeast Asia, and Peru; 1 river cruise in Myanmar; and 1 canal boat business in France.

