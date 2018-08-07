Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2,857.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 716.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gregory W. Becker sold 12,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $4,002,805.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John F. Robinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total transaction of $152,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,547.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,359 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,381 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Sunday, July 29th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.94.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $321.66 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $159.44 and a 1-year high of $333.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.56. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $659.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

