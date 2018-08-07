Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Weingarten Realty Investors is focused on delivering solid returns to shareholders by actively developing, acquiring, and intensively managing properties in twenty one states that span the southern portion of the United States from coast to coast. Weingarten’s business activities encompass the long-term ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of strategically located neighborhood and community shopping centers and select industrial properties. The vast majority of our shopping centers are anchored by either a supermarket or a national value-oriented retailer. These anchors combined with convenient locations, attractive and well-maintained properties and a strong tenant mix help to ensure the long-term success of our merchants and the viability of our portfolio. The Company’s portfolio of Thirf caproperties includes thirty neighborhood and community shopping centers and sixty four industrial properties, aggregating fourty million square feet. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WRI. UBS Group cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.57.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $33.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 83.46% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 64.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the second quarter worth $577,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the second quarter worth $991,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the second quarter worth $490,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the second quarter worth $737,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 207.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 542,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,712,000 after acquiring an additional 365,969 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2018, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 196 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

