Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN)

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ: DNKN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/31/2018 – Dunkin Brands Group had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $76.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Dunkin Brands Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $69.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Dunkin Brands Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $73.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Dunkin Brands Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Dunkin Brands Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Dunkin Brands Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Dunkin Brands Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

7/26/2018 – Dunkin Brands Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Dunkin Brands Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/23/2018 – Dunkin Brands Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2018 – Dunkin Brands Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/16/2018 – Dunkin Brands Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2018 – Dunkin Brands Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

7/11/2018 – Dunkin Brands Group had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $71.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2018 – Dunkin Brands Group was upgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2018 – Dunkin Brands Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/27/2018 – Dunkin Brands Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dunkin’ Brands’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. This can primarily be attributed to better-than-expected earnings in the trailing six out of seven quarters. Moreover, the company’s sales and earnings witnessed a sharp increase in the first-quarter 2018. Following earnings beat in the reported quarter, the company raised 2018 guidance. Estimates have also witnessed upward revisions over the past 60 days. Dunkin' Brands’ franchised business model, various sales initiatives like product launches, ongoing loyalty program along with enhanced digital offerings bode well. However, the U.S. ice cream industry is also shrinking gradually due to a shift to healthier substitutes, making Baskin Robbins suffer here too. Intense competition from larger fast casual companies and a choppy sales environment in the United States might pressurize the top line.”

6/26/2018 – Dunkin Brands Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $62.00.

6/19/2018 – Dunkin Brands Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $74.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2018 – Dunkin Brands Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $65.00 to $69.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/12/2018 – Dunkin Brands Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/12/2018 – Dunkin Brands Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/7/2018 – Dunkin Brands Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group traded down $0.05, reaching $70.46, during midday trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat. 49,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,326. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.34. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52-week low of $50.89 and a 52-week high of $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Get Dunkin Brands Group Inc alerts:

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 32.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.62%. The firm had revenue of $350.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is 57.20%.

In related news, insider John L. Clare sold 27,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $1,941,215.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,021.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nigel Travis sold 255,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $17,675,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 530,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,731,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,820 shares of company stock valued at $19,715,969. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 978,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,387,000 after buying an additional 65,655 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 1,645.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 839,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,976,000 after buying an additional 791,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,507,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 390,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,994,000 after buying an additional 31,593 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 63.3% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 335,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,036,000 after buying an additional 130,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.