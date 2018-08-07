Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AXA (CS)

AXA (EPA: CS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/3/2018 – AXA was given a new €28.70 ($33.37) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – AXA was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – AXA was given a new €21.50 ($25.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – AXA was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – AXA was given a new €27.00 ($31.40) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – AXA was given a new €25.00 ($29.07) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2018 – AXA was given a new €25.20 ($29.30) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/5/2018 – AXA was given a new €27.00 ($31.40) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2018 – AXA was given a new €27.00 ($31.40) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/20/2018 – AXA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

6/15/2018 – AXA was given a new €27.90 ($32.44) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

AXA stock traded up €0.23 ($0.27) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €22.80 ($26.51). 14,250,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. Axa SA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, the United States, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

