Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for LogMeIn (LOGM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of LogMeIn (NASDAQ: LOGM) in the last few weeks:

7/28/2018 – LogMeIn was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/27/2018 – LogMeIn was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/27/2018 – LogMeIn was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

7/27/2018 – LogMeIn had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $135.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – LogMeIn was downgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $135.00.

7/27/2018 – LogMeIn was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/27/2018 – LogMeIn had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $145.00.

7/27/2018 – LogMeIn had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2018 – LogMeIn was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LogMeIn Inc., with world headquarters located near Boston in Woburn, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of on-demand, remote-connectivity and support solutions to small businesses, IT service providers and consumers. The company also has its European headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and a development center in Budapest, Hungary. LogMeIn’s software-as-a-service suite of solutions includes capabilities for on-demand customer support of PCs, smartphones and other devices, systems administration, remote access, remote control, file-sharing, virtual private networking, data back-up and online meeting. Its solutions, which are deployed on-demand and accessible through a Web browser, are secure, scalable and easy for its customers to try, purchase and use. The company’s vision is to improve mobility, business productivity and connectivity through its Connectivity as a ServiceSM solutions. “

7/11/2018 – LogMeIn was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/3/2018 – LogMeIn was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LogMeIn Inc., with world headquarters located near Boston in Woburn, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of on-demand, remote-connectivity and support solutions to small businesses, IT service providers and consumers. The company also has its European headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and a development center in Budapest, Hungary. LogMeIn’s software-as-a-service suite of solutions includes capabilities for on-demand customer support of PCs, smartphones and other devices, systems administration, remote access, remote control, file-sharing, virtual private networking, data back-up and online meeting. Its solutions, which are deployed on-demand and accessible through a Web browser, are secure, scalable and easy for its customers to try, purchase and use. The company’s vision is to improve mobility, business productivity and connectivity through its Connectivity as a ServiceSM solutions. “

6/26/2018 – LogMeIn was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/20/2018 – LogMeIn was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/8/2018 – LogMeIn was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/7/2018 – LogMeIn was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “LogMeIn Inc., with world headquarters located near Boston in Woburn, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of on-demand, remote-connectivity and support solutions to small businesses, IT service providers and consumers. The company also has its European headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and a development center in Budapest, Hungary. LogMeIn’s software-as-a-service suite of solutions includes capabilities for on-demand customer support of PCs, smartphones and other devices, systems administration, remote access, remote control, file-sharing, virtual private networking, data back-up and online meeting. Its solutions, which are deployed on-demand and accessible through a Web browser, are secure, scalable and easy for its customers to try, purchase and use. The company’s vision is to improve mobility, business productivity and connectivity through its Connectivity as a ServiceSM solutions. “

LogMeIn traded up $0.65, reaching $83.95, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 12,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,870. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. LogMeIn Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $134.80.

Get LogMeIn Inc alerts:

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. LogMeIn had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. LogMeIn’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

In related news, insider Christopher Battles sold 2,530 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $205,258.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,468 shares in the company, valued at $443,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael K. Simon sold 18,124 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.80, for a total transaction of $2,026,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,145 shares of company stock worth $12,417,327. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 16.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the second quarter worth $4,720,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,170,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the second quarter worth $1,455,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 6,119.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 125,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,984,000 after buying an additional 123,732 shares during the last quarter.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.