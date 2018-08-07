Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/27/2018 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Discover Financial Services had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sandler O’Neill. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2018 – Discover Financial Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Discover Financial’s shares have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2018 and 2019 earnings being revised upward over the last 30 days. The company is well-poised for long-term growth on the back of a consistent rise in revenues. Its strong Direct Banking business has significantly supported the top line. Card sales have been soaring over the past many years. Its efficient capital management is also impressive. However, the company has been incurring considerable expenses in order to compete with other credit card issuers, attract and retain customers as well as increase the card usage from the past quarters. Rising expenses and increase in debt level have been weighing on the company’s margins.”

7/17/2018 – Discover Financial Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Discover Financial’s shares have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. In the past 30 days, the company has witnessed its 2018 and 2019 estimates move upward. The company is well-poised for long-term growth on the back of a consistent rise in revenues. Its strong Direct Banking business has significantly supported the top line. Card sales have been soaring over the past many years. Its efficient capital management including equity and debt offerings, is also impressive. The company’s return-on-equity reflects it growth potential and efficiency to use shareholders’ funds. However, the company has been incurring considerable expenses in order to compete with other credit card issuers, attract and retain customers as well as increase the card usage from the past quarters. Rising expenses and increase in debt level have been weighing on the company’s margins.”

Shares of DFS opened at $73.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $356,018.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,750.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $172,022.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,998.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,498 shares of company stock worth $5,310,266. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 181.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8,341.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8,258.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

