Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Xilinx (XLNX)

Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/27/2018 – Xilinx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Xilinx reported overwhelming Q1 results, wherein its earnings and revenues, both, marked a solid year-over-year improvement. Moreover, the company beat its own guidance at every point. Going ahead, we believe that rising demand for 28-nm, 20-nm and 16-nm nodes is positive for the company expansion in the forthcoming quarters. We believe that Xilinx is well positioned to tap the opportunities arising from an increase in adoption of AI technologies, 5G connectivity, autonomous vehicles and IoTs, which will drive growth over the long-run. The company’s product launches should further aid revenues. Nonetheless, slowdown in the Asia-Pacific region could adversely affect Xilinx’s near-term results. Stiff competition from peers is another material headwind. Moreover, favorable product mix (higher Industrial, lower wireless) will help in gross margins.”

7/26/2018 – Xilinx had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Xilinx had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Xilinx had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $76.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Xilinx was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/26/2018 – Xilinx was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Xilinx was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

6/26/2018 – Xilinx was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of XLNX opened at $71.87 on Monday. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $78.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

In related news, SVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $103,885.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,124.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Salil Raje sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total transaction of $237,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,577.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,371 shares of company stock worth $629,117. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

