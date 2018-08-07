Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Msci (MSCI)

Msci (NYSE: MSCI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/3/2018 – Msci had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to $192.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – Msci had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $174.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2018 – Msci is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2018 – Msci had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $168.00. They now have a “$171.53” rating on the stock.

7/4/2018 – Msci was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MSCI is benefiting from the growth of equity ETF-related revenues, non-ETF passive revenues, and exchange-traded futures and options products. The company is also gaining from strong traction in client segments, like wealth management, and banks and broker dealers. Moreover, strong demand for ESG product bodes well for the company. MSCI has begun incorporating natural language processing (NLP) and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities in its ESG products, which will help in smooth data extraction. Additionally, partnership with Thomson Reuters and others expand clientele and penetration. Aggressive share buyback is also expected to drive bottom-line growth. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, increasing demand for lower fee products from other index providers that are targeting new inflows is a headwind for the company.”

6/26/2018 – Msci had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northcoast Research.

6/25/2018 – Msci had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $170.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Msci traded up $0.45, reaching $167.27, during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 5,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,260. Msci Inc has a 12 month low of $106.13 and a 12 month high of $176.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $363.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.01 million. Msci had a return on equity of 111.18% and a net margin of 27.83%. Msci’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.19%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Msci by 2,573.3% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Msci in the first quarter worth $202,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Msci in the first quarter worth $208,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Msci in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Msci in the second quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

