Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) in the last few weeks:

7/20/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $259.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Goldman have underperformed the industry year to date. However, the company boasts an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters. The company’s second-quarter 2018 results reflected strong Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities (FICC) Client Execution revenues, and a continued momentum in investment banking business. However, elevated expenses were an undermining factor. Though litigation issues are concerns, we believe the company’s well-diversified business and focus to capitalize on growth opportunities through strategic moves will continue to strengthen the overall business. Further, its cost-control measures are commendable. Additionally, the company’s steady capital-deployment activities have boosted investors' confidence, along with the Fed's approval to 2018 Capital Plan.”

7/18/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $304.00 to $335.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/18/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $260.00 to $255.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/17/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

7/17/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Goldman underperformed the industry over the past six months. However, the company boasts an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters. Estimates have decreased slightly ahead of the company’s second quarter earnings release. Though regulatory issues are concerns, we believe the company’s well-diversified business and focus to capitalize on growth opportunities through strategic moves will continue to strengthen the overall business. Further, its cost-control measures are commendable. Additionally, the company’s steady capital-deployment activities have boosted investors' confidence along with the Fed's approval to 2018 Capital Plan.”

6/21/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/19/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Goldman underperformed the industry over the past six months. However, the company boasts an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters. Though regulatory issues are concerns, we believe the company’s well-diversified business and focus to capitalize on growth opportunities through strategic moves will continue to strengthen the overall business. Further, its cost-control measures are commendable. Additionally, the company’s steady capital-deployment activities have boosted investors' confidence.”

6/12/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $234.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $214.64 and a 52-week high of $275.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $1,945,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $2,019,464.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,367 shares of company stock worth $4,819,426 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,519,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $886,429,000 after purchasing an additional 118,249 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,105,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $684,948,000 after purchasing an additional 103,613 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $646,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,981,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $498,940,000 after purchasing an additional 166,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,446,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,090,000 after purchasing an additional 193,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

