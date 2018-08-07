Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 9,652 Shares of CTS Co. (CTS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,652 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in CTS were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTS by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,927,000 after purchasing an additional 49,863 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CTS by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 518,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,585,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of CTS by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 262,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTS by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.23. CTS Co. has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $118.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.51 million. CTS had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. equities research analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.01%.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace, defense, communications, industrial, information technology, medical, and transportation markets. The company offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in communications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.