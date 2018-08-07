Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 25,115 Shares of Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,115 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $16,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSH. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 1,092.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBSH shares. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, April 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Barclays started coverage on Union Bankshares in a report on Friday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Union Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of Union Bankshares opened at $40.57 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Union Bankshares Corp has a 12-month low of $30.45 and a 12-month high of $42.74.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $148.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.36 million. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 18.94%. analysts expect that Union Bankshares Corp will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.17%.

In related news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.65 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $49,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Bankshares Profile

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Community Bank and Mortgage. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

