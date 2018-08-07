Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 13,910 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,910 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.11% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $6,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 198.0% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $652,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 153.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 39.9% in the first quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 4,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $392,658.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,385. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 12,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $1,210,758.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,914 shares of company stock worth $4,640,633 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.13.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $89.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1 year low of $68.46 and a 1 year high of $97.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.76%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

