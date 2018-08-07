Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 11,052 Shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,052 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $15,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 6,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $527,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 56,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $265,952.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,990.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTS opened at $86.50 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $59.15 and a 12 month high of $93.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $407.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. It offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

