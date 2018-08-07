Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $15.73 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 28,705 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. MRJ Capital Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 60,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 27.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 29.8% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 52,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Loop Capital set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.71.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $97.63 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.98. The company has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 66.36%. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

In related news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $1,230,760.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

