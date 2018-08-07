Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 10,660 Shares of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.45% of OMNOVA Solutions worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions in the first quarter worth about $4,139,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 55.2% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,056,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after buying an additional 376,073 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in OMNOVA Solutions by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 306,890 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in OMNOVA Solutions by 67.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 207,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in OMNOVA Solutions by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 305,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 149,151 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OMN opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of $397.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.09.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. OMNOVA Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a positive return on equity of 43.56%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that OMNOVA Solutions Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles M. Chrisman sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $35,911.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMN. ValuEngine cut shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OMNOVA Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. OMNOVA Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals, and engineered surfaces for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Solutions and Performance Materials. The Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty polymers which are used in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

