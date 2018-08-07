Wedbush Analysts Give VERONA PHARMA P/S (VRNA) a $56.00 Price Target

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) received a $56.00 price objective from research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 323.52% from the stock’s previous close.

VRNA has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

Shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S remained flat at $$13.22 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $173.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of -2.86.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.98). sell-side analysts anticipate that VERONA PHARMA P/S will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VERONA PHARMA P/S stock. Foresite Capital Management III LLC raised its position in VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,870 shares during the period. VERONA PHARMA P/S accounts for about 2.5% of Foresite Capital Management III LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Foresite Capital Management III LLC owned 4.31% of VERONA PHARMA P/S worth $11,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and IIa clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cystic fibrosis.

