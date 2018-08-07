WD-40 (WDFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th.

Get WD-40 alerts:

In other WD-40 news, Director Daniel E. Pittard acquired 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $132.65 per share, for a total transaction of $70,304.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total transaction of $251,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 traded up $1.45, hitting $162.30, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. 58,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $103.80 and a fifty-two week high of $164.25. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.57.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company engages in the development and sale of maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name; and bicycle maintenance products under the WD-40 Bike brand name comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products that are designed for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics.

Further Reading: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.