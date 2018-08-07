Wayfair (W) PT Raised to $140.00 at Buckingham Research

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective upped by Buckingham Research from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on W. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Wayfair to $55.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Wayfair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Wedbush lowered Wayfair from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Wayfair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.06.

W opened at $114.50 on Friday. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $55.33 and a 1-year high of $128.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.04). Wayfair had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 31,507.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Wayfair will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $70,628.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,828. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $393,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,184,475.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,194 shares of company stock valued at $21,408,110 over the last 90 days. 37.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 40.0% in the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 14.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,696,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,260,000 after purchasing an additional 331,656 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in Wayfair by 230.3% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,661,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,970 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 5.8% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 781,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,819,000 after purchasing an additional 42,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 23.1% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 769,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,943,000 after purchasing an additional 144,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

