Wayfair Inc (W) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Wayfair by 56.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Wayfair by 92.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Wayfair by 10.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 17.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 60.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on W shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Wayfair to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.06.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total value of $54,549.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,135,246.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Conine sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $393,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,184,475.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,794 shares of company stock valued at $21,457,370. Corporate insiders own 37.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wayfair opened at $111.64 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -39.87 and a beta of 1.41. Wayfair Inc has a 1 year low of $55.33 and a 1 year high of $128.44.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 31,507.11% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

