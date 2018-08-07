WavesGo Price Reaches $0.0311 on Top Exchanges (WGO)

WavesGo (CURRENCY:WGO) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. WavesGo has a total market cap of $278,066.00 and $697.00 worth of WavesGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WavesGo token can currently be bought for about $0.0311 or 0.00000444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. During the last week, WavesGo has traded 66.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014385 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010955 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000411 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00368568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00195664 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000191 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00013880 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000737 BTC.

WavesGo Profile

WavesGo’s genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. WavesGo’s total supply is 8,936,487 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,936,482 tokens. The official message board for WavesGo is medium.com/@wavesgo . WavesGo’s official Twitter account is @gowavesgo and its Facebook page is accessible here . WavesGo’s official website is www.wavesgo.com/wgo.html

Buying and Selling WavesGo

WavesGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WavesGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WavesGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WavesGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

