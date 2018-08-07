Washington Federal (WAFD) Given News Impact Score of 0.21

Media stories about Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Washington Federal earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the bank an impact score of 47.2280252376666 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Washington Federal traded down $0.55, reaching $33.65, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 242,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $37.70.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $132.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Washington Federal will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is 35.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WAFD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

