Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) Receives $29.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $25.87 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $30.57 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal opened at $25.01 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 4.36. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.72.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $322.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.76 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 37.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 2.53%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,192,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $77,254,337.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Mutual Advisers Llc sold 1,461,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $35,366,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

