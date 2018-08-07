Walt Disney (DIS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Walt Disney to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DIS opened at $114.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $167.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.35. Walt Disney has a one year low of $96.20 and a one year high of $114.68.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Vetr downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.88 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.30.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 140,638 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $15,048,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,153,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $80,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,244.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,249 shares of company stock worth $15,224,138 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Walt Disney stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,012 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,000. Walt Disney makes up 2.8% of HC Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

