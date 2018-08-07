Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake Raised by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,103 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.5% of Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS opened at $114.09 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $96.20 and a fifty-two week high of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $167.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $95,731.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,934. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 140,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $15,048,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,153,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,249 shares of company stock valued at $15,224,138 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Vetr raised Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $114.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Pivotal Research raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Walt Disney from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.30.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

