Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Waddell & Reed's shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its second quarter 2018 results benefited from rise in revenues. The company’s initiative to boost revenues has started bearing fruits. Also, the company is focusing on strengthening its Broker-Dealer channel, which will likely lead to rise in assets inflows. While muted growth in assets under management (AUM) is likely to hamper its financials in the near term, the company is expected to continue efficient capital deployment activities driven by strong liquidity position.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WDR. ValuEngine cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Waddell & Reed Financial from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Waddell & Reed Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Waddell & Reed Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.63.

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial opened at $20.28 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.90. Waddell & Reed Financial has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $23.82.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $295.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.92 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.47%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 10th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

In other news, Director James M. Raines sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $52,615.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,826 shares in the company, valued at $494,782.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDR. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 426,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after buying an additional 172,332 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

