Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Waddell & Reed's shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its second quarter 2018 results benefited from rise in revenues. The company’s initiative to boost revenues has started bearing fruits. Also, the company is focusing on strengthening its Broker-Dealer channel, which will likely lead to rise in assets inflows. Further, it is expected to continue efficient capital deployment activities driven by strong liquidity position. However, muted growth in assets under management (AUM) is likely to hamper its financials in the near term. Also, the presence of substantial intangible assets on the company's balance sheet remains a concern. Further, elevated expenses are likely to hurt bottom-line growth.”

WDR has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Waddell & Reed Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Waddell & Reed Financial from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Waddell & Reed Financial has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $20.63.

WDR stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.26. 18,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.90.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $295.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

In related news, Director James M. Raines sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $52,615.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,782.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 298.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 156.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

