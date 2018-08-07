Wacker Neuson (WAC) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been assigned a €26.00 ($30.23) price target by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.29% from the stock’s previous close.

WAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €29.95 ($34.83).

Wacker Neuson stock opened at €21.98 ($25.56) on Tuesday. Wacker Neuson has a 12-month low of €18.09 ($21.03) and a 12-month high of €33.86 ($39.37).

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services segments. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rebar tier; frequency converters; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; air dehumidifiers; demolition products, such as breakers and saws; light towers and generators; pumps; and heaters.

