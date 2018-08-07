vTorrent (VTR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $0.00

vTorrent (CURRENCY:VTR) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 5th. One vTorrent coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC on exchanges. vTorrent has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $0.00 worth of vTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, vTorrent has traded up 78% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00058213 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001686 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000424 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,885.05 or 2.69225761 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000192 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009274 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00075384 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00001404 BTC.

About vTorrent

VTR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2014. vTorrent’s total supply is 11,604,722 coins. vTorrent’s official website is vtorrent.info . The Reddit community for vTorrent is /r/vTorrentCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . vTorrent’s official Twitter account is @vTorrentCrypto

vTorrent Coin Trading

vTorrent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as vTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire vTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy vTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

