Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Issues Earnings Results

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.17), reports. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 768.99% and a negative return on equity of 69.92%.

Shares of VYGR stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.18. 256,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.82. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $31.91.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VYGR shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity set a $35.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease.

