Vossloh (VOS) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Commerzbank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Vossloh and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Vossloh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Cfra set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Vossloh and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Vossloh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Vossloh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €47.08 ($54.75).

VOS stock traded up €1.45 ($1.69) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €47.10 ($54.77). 9,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,937. Vossloh has a 12 month low of €36.60 ($42.56) and a 12 month high of €63.99 ($74.41).

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

