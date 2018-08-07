Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) vs. Host Hotels and Resorts (HST) Head-To-Head Comparison

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) and Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and Host Hotels and Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vornado Realty Trust $2.08 billion 6.62 $227.41 million $3.73 19.45 Host Hotels and Resorts $5.39 billion 2.98 $564.00 million $1.69 12.80

Host Hotels and Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Vornado Realty Trust. Host Hotels and Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vornado Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vornado Realty Trust and Host Hotels and Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vornado Realty Trust 0 5 5 0 2.50 Host Hotels and Resorts 1 5 10 0 2.56

Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $78.78, suggesting a potential upside of 8.58%. Host Hotels and Resorts has a consensus target price of $21.71, suggesting a potential upside of 0.34%. Given Vornado Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Vornado Realty Trust is more favorable than Host Hotels and Resorts.

Dividends

Vornado Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Host Hotels and Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Vornado Realty Trust pays out 67.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Host Hotels and Resorts pays out 47.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Host Hotels and Resorts is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Host Hotels and Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Host Hotels and Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Host Hotels and Resorts has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and Host Hotels and Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vornado Realty Trust 6.91% 5.16% 1.26% Host Hotels and Resorts 12.24% 9.29% 5.56%

Summary

Host Hotels and Resorts beats Vornado Realty Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a preeminent owner, manager and developer of office and retail assets. Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market ? New York City ? along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 19 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017. In 2012, Vornado commemorated 50 years on the NYSE.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 and Fortune 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 90 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 53,000 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott<sup>®</sup>, Ritz-Carlton<sup>®</sup>, Westin<sup>®</sup>, Sheraton<sup>®</sup>, W<sup>®</sup>, St. Regis<sup>®</sup>, Le Méridien<sup>®</sup>, The Luxury Collection<sup>®</sup>, Hyatt<sup>®</sup>, Fairmont<sup>®</sup>, Hilton<sup>®</sup>, Swissôtel<sup>®</sup>, ibis<sup>®</sup> and Novotel<sup>®</sup>, as well as independent brands in the operation of properties in over 50 major markets. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.hosthotels.com. The term ?Hyatt? is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.