Vonage (VG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vonage (NYSE:VG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Vonage is redefining communications by offering consumers and small businesses an affordable alternative to traditional telephone service. The fastest growing telephony company in North America, Vonage’s service area encompasses more than 2000 active rate centers in over 130 global markets. Vonage is sold directly through their website and retail partners such as SAM’s Club, Amazon.com, RadioShack, Best Buy, Circuit City, Staples, Fry’s Electronics and Office Depot. Wholesale partners such as EarthLink, ARMSTRONG(R), Advanced Cable Communications and the Coldwater Board of Public Utilities resell the Vonage broadband phone service under their own unique brands. With more than 300,000 lines in service, Vonage continues to add more than 30,000 lines per month to its network. Over 10 million calls per week are made using Vonage, the easy-to-use, feature-rich, flat rate phone service. “

Get Vonage alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Vonage in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Vonage from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vonage to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Vonage stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Vonage has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of -0.06.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $6,630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,250,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,445,395.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Valerie Kahn sold 2,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $26,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,710,268 shares of company stock valued at $20,780,344. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Vonage by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 658,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 270,637 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vonage by 463.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 98,703 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vonage by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 126,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 88,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vonage by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 140,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

See Also: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vonage (VG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.