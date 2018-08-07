VOLKSWAGEN (VLKAY) vs. Nissan Motor (NSANY) Head to Head Comparison

VOLKSWAGEN (OTCMKTS: VLKAY) and Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for VOLKSWAGEN and Nissan Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOLKSWAGEN 0 1 6 0 2.86 Nissan Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

VOLKSWAGEN has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nissan Motor has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

VOLKSWAGEN pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Nissan Motor pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. VOLKSWAGEN pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nissan Motor pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares VOLKSWAGEN and Nissan Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOLKSWAGEN 4.85% 12.49% 3.20% Nissan Motor 6.22% 14.67% 4.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of VOLKSWAGEN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Nissan Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VOLKSWAGEN and Nissan Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOLKSWAGEN $260.74 billion 0.32 $11.63 billion $5.12 6.48 Nissan Motor $107.92 billion 0.34 $6.74 billion $3.63 5.16

VOLKSWAGEN has higher revenue and earnings than Nissan Motor. Nissan Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VOLKSWAGEN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VOLKSWAGEN beats Nissan Motor on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts. The Commercial Vehicles segment develops, produces, and sells light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses, as well as offers parts and related services. The Power Engineering segment develops and produces large-bore diesel engines, turbo compressors, industrial turbines, and chemical reactor systems, as well as produces gear units, propulsion components, and testing systems. The Financial Services segment offers dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking and insurance, fleet management, and mobility services. The company also offers motorcycles and turbomachinery; and operates HeyCar, an online used vehicles platform. It provides its products under the Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, ?KODA, SEAT, Bentley, Porsche, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brands, as well as under the MOIA brand. Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. It also provides financial services, auto credit and car leasing, card business, insurance agency, and inventory finance, as well as engages in exterior and interior design for automobiles, and operations and consulting related to the analysis and assay of raw materials. In addition, the company engages in the provision of travel, environmental and engineering, production technology center, and facility services; ground and vehicle management, and information and logistics businesses; design, vehicle drawings and experiments, other engineering, electronic devices, and electronic equipment businesses; export and import of auto components and materials; and real estate businesses. Further, it is involved in promotion of motorsports, including race and motorsports event planning, and vehicle remodeling; sale of car parts and accessories for motorsports; and demonstration test and commercialization study for second-life use of lithium-ion batteries for automotive use. Additionally, the company imports and sells Renault vehicles and parts; and manages and plans professional soccer team and soccer schools. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

