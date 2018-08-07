Vivid Coin Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Vivid Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $38,094.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vivid Coin has traded flat against the dollar. One Vivid Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002980 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005751 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014007 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011197 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000417 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00376353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00190540 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000195 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Vivid Coin Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 3,301,289 coins. Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform . The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app

Vivid Coin Coin Trading

Vivid Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vivid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vivid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

