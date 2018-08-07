Visio (VISIO) Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last Week

Visio (CURRENCY:VISIO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Visio has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. Visio has a market capitalization of $64,075.00 and $20.00 worth of Visio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Visio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00023583 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00028312 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004927 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00035648 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005945 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00279557 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015447 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Visio Coin Profile

Visio (CRYPTO:VISIO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2017. Visio’s total supply is 63,167,410 coins and its circulating supply is 51,167,410 coins. Visio’s official Twitter account is @TheVisioProject . The official website for Visio is www.visioplatform.com

Visio Coin Trading

Visio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Visio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Visio using one of the exchanges listed above.

