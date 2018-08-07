Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 810,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after buying an additional 220,165 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 16,152,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,676,000 after buying an additional 626,100 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 112,563 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 837.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 285,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 254,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,564,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after buying an additional 57,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGL. TheStreet upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

NGL stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $17.65.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. equities research analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -229.41%.

In related news, Director Highstar Capital Iv, L.P. sold 133,464 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $1,709,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth bought 25,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $301,385.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL).

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.