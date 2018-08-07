Virtu Financial LLC Takes $263,000 Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 395.9% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Apriem Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $240,000.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF opened at $23.02 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Invesco Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

