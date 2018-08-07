Virtu Financial LLC Invests $329,000 in PG&E Co. (PCG)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in PG&E by 5,047.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 107,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 105,498 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in PG&E during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its position in PG&E by 201.2% during the second quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in PG&E during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in PG&E during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG&E opened at $42.96 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $71.57.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PCG. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PG&E presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.54.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

