Virtu Financial LLC Invests $307,000 in Strayer Education Inc (STRA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Strayer Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Strayer Education by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,665 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Strayer Education by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,031 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,692,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Strayer Education by 278.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Strayer Education in the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Strayer Education by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,928 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strayer Education opened at $122.62 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. Strayer Education Inc has a 12 month low of $76.40 and a 12 month high of $132.01.

Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.65 million. Strayer Education had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. analysts forecast that Strayer Education Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Strayer Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Strayer Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.15%.

Several research analysts recently commented on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Strayer Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Strayer Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strayer Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Strayer Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

In other Strayer Education news, Director John T. Casteen III sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total transaction of $126,352.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,761.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H James Dallas bought 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,512 shares of company stock worth $5,846,134 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Strayer Education Company Profile

Strayer Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

