Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 40,600 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.11% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $32,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 132,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 24,468 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,562,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,663,000 after purchasing an additional 249,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 41,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.89, for a total value of $5,075,377.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,000,285.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $547,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,139 shares of company stock worth $18,369,428. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

TROW opened at $118.55 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $81.61 and a 52-week high of $127.43. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

