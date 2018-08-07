Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $39.27 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 685,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.12% of Monster Beverage worth $39,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,226,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,806,000 after purchasing an additional 487,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,579,000 after buying an additional 623,336 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,610,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,984,000 after acquiring an additional 40,294 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,841,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,785,000 after acquiring an additional 394,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,888,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,031,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Corp has a twelve month low of $47.61 and a twelve month high of $70.21. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

