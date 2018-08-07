Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $27.84 Million Stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,321,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.18% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $27,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 425,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 57,061 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 115,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,099,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,780,000 after buying an additional 1,998,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts opened at $21.64 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.34%.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $118,313.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,055.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Abdoo sold 33,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $689,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,376.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,211 shares of company stock valued at $981,979. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 and Fortune 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 90 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 53,000 rooms.

